Young Kazakh boxers win gold at Klitschko Brothers Youth Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakhstani boxers have hauled two gold medals at the 18th Klitschko Brothers Youth Tournament in Berdychiv, Ukraine.

Orazbek Assylkulov from Kokshetau and Sadriddin Akhmedov from Astana outclassed their opponents in the 52kg and 69kg weight categories respectively.



Team Kazakhstan represented by 11 boxers in ten weight categories also collected four bronze medals and took the 2nd place after Ukraine in overall standings.



The Klitschko Brothers Youth Tournament brought together 127 boxers from 14 countries, including Finland, Iran, Israel and Algeria.



"Our boxers demonstrated great results. The participants themselves and coaches were happy with their performance. Vitali Klitschko watched the tournament online and conveyed his greetings to the Kazakh squad. He has always treated Kazakhstani boxers with great respect," head coach of the Kazakhstani youth boxing team Galymbek Kenzhebayev said.



"The tournament was quite intense. Participating countries were represented by the European and world champions. Basically, all countries brought their best athletes since the [Klitschko Brothers Youth] Tournament is traditionally considered as the last major boxing event ahead of the world championships. From now on our team will start training for the World Boxing Championships scheduled to be held in Saint Petersburg in November," he added.