Young Kazakh gymnasts triumph in Singapore

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakh athletes successfully performed at the Aesthetic Group Gymnastics World Cup II & Challenge Cup II 2019 Singapore, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Teams from Australia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, Canada, Thailand, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan competed in the tournament.

59 gymnasts of 7 teams from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda defended the honor of Kazakhstan. As a result, they won 3 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medal sets.