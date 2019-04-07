  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Young Kazakh gymnasts triumph in Singapore

    12:32, 07 April 2019
    Photo: None
    SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakh athletes successfully performed at the Aesthetic Group Gymnastics World Cup II & Challenge Cup II 2019 Singapore, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Teams from Australia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, Canada, Thailand, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan competed in the tournament.

    59 gymnasts of 7 teams from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda defended the honor of Kazakhstan. As a result, they won 3 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medal sets.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!