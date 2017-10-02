Young Kazakh judoka claims gold at int'l tournament

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The International Junior Judo Tournament in memory of Bakhyt Tashmetov came to an end in Taraz, Kazinform reports.

Nurbek Kuanyshuly from Mangistau claimed gold in 66kg weight class.



700 judokas from 10 countries, including Russia, Armenia, Mongolia, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, convened in Taraz for the tournament.



19 athletes from Mangistau region and 9 other countries, both male and female, competed for medals from September 28 till October 1.







"I'm glad I was able to win, because the bouts were pretty intense," Nurbek said.



Nurbek Kuanyshuly who is trained by Zhomart Koblanov hauled the only gold medal among Mangistau athletes.