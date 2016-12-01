Young Kazakh millionaire presented watch to President as a gift

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An age-mate of Kazakhstan's independence Arman Toskanbayev has presented to the President the watch produced by his company under "Otan" brand.

"I am a young entrepreneur. I am 25 years old and I own four companies. Only one of them makes up to KZT 168 million of profit per year and provides 33 jobs. My company makes watch and supports "Made in Kazakhstan" project. The company received a strong impulse from the Business Road Map - 2020 program. Expressing huge gratitude to Mr. President, I would like to present watch as a gift which was by my company", - Armand Toskanbayev told during the First Republican Forum of Youth in Astana.

The President accepted the gift and noted: "Well done! Now instead of the Swiss watch we will wear our watch!"



