Young Kazakh national died in China after playing football

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 26-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan died in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the young man died on April 4. As preliminarily reported, the Kazakh mam died of cardiac arrest.

As the man's friends said, he came home after playing football and lost consciousness. A woman, who owns the apartment rented by him, called the ambulance and it arrived in 10 minutes. The Kazakh national was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At the moment, our diplomats are in touch with the relatives of the deceased and keep in contact with the law enforcement authorities in Guangzhou. In the coming days, the Consul will go to Guangzhou to assist and conduct the procedure required for the transportation of the body to Kazakhstan," the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.