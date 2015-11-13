Young Kazakh scientist wins prize for project on insulin delivery method

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nazarbayev University graduate Dana Akylbekova was named The Best Young Scientist of Kazakhstan at the largest Central Asian conference "Kazakhstan - a new global hub of innovations" in Astana on Thursday.

Ms Akylbekova and nine other finalists of The Best Young Scientist competition presented their projects to participants of the forum and jury. Ms Akylbekova received a 7,5-million tenge prize for a new method of insulin delivery for people with diabetes. The winner and runners-up of the contest will travel to the UK for the EducationTour. Besides, Ms Akylbekova will represent Kazakhstan at an international competition of young scientists in London. This was the first time Kazakhstan held the contest organized together by the Ministry for Investment and Development, the National Agency for Technology Development and the British Council Kazakhstan.