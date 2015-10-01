Young Kazakh singer Ali Okapov presented song devoted to Batyrkhan Shukenov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A song devoted to Batyrkhan Shukenov appeared in social networks.

"Zhangyryk" (Echo) is the name of the song performed by young talent Ali Okapov, a son of Kazakh pop diva Roza Rymbayeva. "My dear friends! I have recorded a new song Zhangyryk. Pretty soon we will present a new video clip," Okapov wrote in his Instagram account. Earlier, Okapov said he planned to record this song together with Batyrkhan Shukenov, the first soloist of "A Studio" music band, who died in Moscow in April this year. He was 52. "I suggested him to record a song. He agreed and said it would be interesting. Unfortunately, we couldn't finish our joint work.And I decided to devote the song to him," Okapov said in an interview with music channel GAKKU. The song is available on the website gakku.kz .