Young Kazakh tennis player bags ITF Junior Shymkent Open G3 title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Gozal Ainitdinova has won the ITF Junior Shymkent Open G3 tournament in Shymkent.

In the final match, Gozal defeated Uzbek tennis player Komola Umarova in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 to grab the ITF title. Gozal routed Yulia Khatuka from Belarus in three sets 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the semis. She also eliminated Yasmina Karimzhanova from Uzbekistan, Sofia Gaishina from Russia and Katarina Paulenka from Belarus on her way to the final. Besides, Gozal together with Komola Umarova beat Russian duo Sofia Treshcheva and Ekaterina Vishnevskaya 6-4, 6-4 to win the double's title of the tournament.