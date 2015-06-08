Young Kazakh tennis player rises in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has stormed into the ATP top 500 this week, Vesti.kz reports.

After the 18-year-old Popko won the ITF Romania F3 Futures tournament in Bucharest in late May, he moved 54 spots up in the rankings and landed the 459th place. Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Mikhail Kukushkin lost one spot and is currently ranked 59th. Aleksandr Nedovyesov also slid from №115 to №123. Unlike his compatriots, Andrey Golubev slightly improved his standing jumping three spots up to №132. Serb Novak Djokovic leads the ATP rankings with 13, 845 points. Roger Federer of Switzerland is 2nd with 9,415 points. Rounding out the top 3 is Andy Murray from Great Britain. Stanislas Wawrinka rose to №4 after winning the 2015 Roland Garros title. Defending champion Spaniard Rafael Nadal plunged to №10 after crashing out of the Roland Garros quarterfinal.