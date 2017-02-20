Young Kazakhstani's film included in Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Short film of a young director Diaz Azimzhanov UltiO will represent Kazakhstan in Short Corner of the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Bolashak Association.

UltiO is a psychological family drama with elements of mysticism telling about complex relationships between spouses, parents and children.



Film inclusion in Cannes Festival Short Film Corner gives to its creators the right to present their work to the world film industry and potential investors. We also have applied for participation in Cinefondation which requires scriptwriters and directors who want to present their work to have academic cinematic education. We expect the decision in mid-April, said the director and screenwriter of the film Azimzhanov Diaz.

Short Film Corner in 2017 will bring together more than 2 thousand short films from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Dauren Toleukhanov, film producer and Bolashak graduate supported the idea of the film, of which Diaz was the director, screenwriter and editor. Toleukhanov is known as a screenwriter and producer of the Flags over Berlin telling about the heroism of Rahimzhan Koshkarbayev.

According to Diaz Azimzhanov, other talented Kazakhstani filmmakers were also involved in the production of the Kazakh/Russian/US film. S

In May of this year, Diaz Azimjanov and Dauren Toleukhanov will represent Kazakhstan at the Cannes Film Festival.

Diaz is a student of the New York Film Academy under the international Bolashak scholarship.

Last year, his debut film Moments of enlightenment received the Recognition prize at a short films festival in Hollywood.