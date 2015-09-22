  • kz
    Young man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in E Kazakhstan

    14:01, 22 September 2015
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Tonight a dead body of a man was found on 94-kilometer of Taskesken-Bakhty road.

    According to preliminary data, the man was 50-55 years old. Police conducted investigation procedures and detained a 23-year-old resident of Koldenen village. The young man confessed to the crime. He told the police that he hit the man as his motorcycle was moving without headlights. The suspect was put into a temporary detention center of the region.

