Young man assaults Spanish PM during election walkabout

MADRID. KAZINFORM - A 17-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he was carrying out a walkabout prior to an election rally in the town of Pontevedra (North-West Spain).

The youngster had approached Rajoy to apparently take a "selfie" with his mobile phone, but instead punched Rajoy in the face with his left hand, breaking the Prime Minister's glasses, Xinhua reports. The aggressor, who has been identified as Andres del V, was quickly arrested by the police and declared: "I am very happy to have done it." Rajoy was rapidly led away by his security team and picked up by an official car which drove him to the meeting in the nearby city of La Coruna. Pablo Iglesias, leader of the Podemos party immediately sent a message to Rajoy enquiring about his condition, while Public Works Minister, Ana Pastor, said she "had no words to express my indignation against this aggression in which the Prime Minister has been the victim." Meanwhile the Spanish Socialist Party and their leader, Pedro Sanchez, also issued a communique stating "in the name of all socialists and in my name, I wish to transmit my solidarity."