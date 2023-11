ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A 22-year-old resident of Almaty region Yerik Kyrgyzbai has been missing for seven days. He was last seen on July 8 in Almaty city.

Yerik went missing on his way to the town of Talgar. His car was found 250 kilometers of Almaty city.



Several groups of rescuers and 80 volunteers are frantically searching for the 22-year-old man.