  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Young man trying to commit suicide in Taldykorgan city (PHOTO)

    13:10, 12 June 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A young man is trying to commit a suicide in Taldyrkogan city, Kazinform correspondent reports from the scene. The 20-year-old Aibek who works as a bartender at a local café is apparently attempting suicide.

    According to witnesses, he climbed a power line pole a couple of hours ago and threatens to commit suicide by jumping off.

    At the moment akim (mayor) of Taldykorgan city Bagdat Karassayev and head of the Almaty region department of internal affairs Murat Urumkhanov are trying to calm Aibek down, but to no avail.

        

    Tags:
    Almaty region Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!