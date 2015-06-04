Young patriots convene in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Thousands of young patriots have participated in a forum entitled Menin Kazakstanym (My Kazakhstan) in the city of Pavlodar today.

Bringing together more than 5,000 youngsters from all corners of the country, the event was dedicated to the Day of State Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan. "The Day of State Symbols is a holiday for the entire nation," deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Nurzhan Ashimbetov addressed the participants of the forum. "A man without the love for his country is nothing. Young Kazakhstanis, you hold the future of your country in your hands." "The youth of Kazakhstan is the generation that has grown together with the country after it attained independence. Success of our youth is the success of the country!" member of the People's Assembly branch in Pavlodar region Elina Pauli added. "In his state-of-the-nation address President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev urged all Kazakhstanis to unite into one and eternal nation - Mangilik Yel." A mega concert will crown the celebrations of the Day of State Symbols in Pavlodar.