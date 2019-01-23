Young people in Kazakhstan face problems with professions - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about youth employment problems.

"Employment has been a key issue of youth policy. As many as 300mn young people aged from 18 to 30 in the world do not have a permanent job or are jobless. Meanwhile, according to experts, about half of today's professions will be replaced by artificial intellect by 2050. These are shop assistants, drivers, call-center employees, lawyers and economists," said the President.



According to him, the so-called ‘complicated ' professions - scientists, top-managers, workers of culture, IT specialists, doctors - as well as low skill jobs (social workers and babysitters) will be in demand.



The President emphasized that redundant employees will be in need in productive activity.



"In the future, this factor will be one of fundamental challenges for many countries with dominating young population. 125,000 young people graduated from schools in Kazakhstan last year. The number of young people entering labor markets will keep growing in a short-term outlook. Kazakhstan sees positive dynamics both in birth rate and in population increase. About 300,000 people (9% of all youth) in Kazakhstan are neither studying nor working now. We need to take effective measures which will help reduce up to 1% of these young people every year. There is no unemployment problem in Kazakhstan. We have problems with professions," the President concluded.