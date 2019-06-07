Young people to get chance to achieve their dreams, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Our young people are smart, creative, and patriotic; they will get a chance to make their dreams come true, says the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

"The government-society dialogue should be based on the recognition of the pluralism of opinions on the further development of Kazakhstan and enhancement of its potential. This is the only way to strengthen the unity of the nation and the stability in the country. Our young people are smart, creative, and patriotic! They will get a chance to achieve their dreams," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.