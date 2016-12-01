Young scientists of Kazakhstan grow in number

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the last 5 years the number of young scientists under 35 years old has increased by 60%, according to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who took part in the Forum of Youth in Astana today.

"We have talented youth. I wish great success to all young scientists of Kazakhstan. You can feel our strong support. We adopted the law on science and formed the commission to review practicability of projects and approve funding", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

Noting the growing number of young scientists in the country, the President added: "I think that among them there are scientists who will carve out the name Kazakhstan in the world", - Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.