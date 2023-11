ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A 20-year-old shepherd has drowned in the Sharonovka River during cattle crossing in Kurmangazinskiy district of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The tragedy occurred near Zhaparak village. The young shepherd tried to cross the river with cattle and drowned. Rescuers discovered his lifeless body not far from the scene," the emergencies department of Atyrau region said in a statement.