Young skiers to compete at Shymbulak ski resort

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A competition for young skiers will be held at the Shymbulak ski resort, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the mayor's press service.

Young amateur skiers aged 3-10 will take part in the CHIMBAKIDSSLALOM competition on April 1.



Over 85 children of three age groups have already registered to participate.



"This event will be held to make healthy lifestyle more popular among our youngsters. It will also demonstrate what the trainers of the Shymbulak ski resort have achieved so far," Vladislav Semenov, head of the marketing department of the ski resort, said.



All participants of the competition will be awarded with medals, prizes and diplomas.