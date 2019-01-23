Young steel worker thanks President for all-round support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Steel worker Aleksander Shutov, 26, thanked President Nursultan Nazarbayev for all-round support of Kazakhstani youth, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the Year of Youth, Shutov said that the youth of the Aksu ferroalloy plant is very creative. "They generate a lot of interesting ideas. Those ideas are aimed at not only improving the production, but also social sphere. Those are projects on waste collection and utilization, construction of eco-friendly playgrounds for children made in Kazakhstan," he noted.



Shutov admitted that his work at the plant taught him to appreciate and respect the labor and he tries to share it with his colleagues. He praised the ongoing changes in the life of the country that became possible thanks to President Nazarbayev's policy.



On behalf of the working youth of Kazakhstan, Aleksandr Shutov expressed gratitude to the Head of State for his work and pointed out that President Nazarbayev is the brightest example of the fact that working at a plant is a unique opportunity for youth to unlock their potential.







Aleksandr Shutov has a proactive approach to life: he plays an active role in the plant's social life, youth council and takes part in carious research and technical conferences.