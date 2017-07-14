Young talent from Kazakhstan 2nd at Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A young talented singer from western Kazakhstan Yerzhan Maksim was awarded the second prize of the 15th international children music contest Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk, Kazinform reports.

"This is a huge achievement for Yerzhan. I must give credit to his talent and hardworkingness. His parents have always been very supportive," Yerzhan's mentor Dariya Bakytova said proudly.



Mariya Magilnaya of Belarus won the grand prix of the 15th international children music contest Vitebsk 2017. Erik Mkrtchian from Armenia claimed the first prize. Yerzhan Maksim and Sesil from Bulgaria split the second prize. Russian Yekaterina Kretova and Macedonian Marija Spasovska settled for the third prize.



This is not the first time Yerzhan wins big at a singing competition. He has already climbed the pedestals of the singing contests in Moscow (Russia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Batumi (Georgia), Riga (Latvia) where he swept three nominations, and San Remo (Italy)and he is only 10 years old.