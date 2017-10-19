Young talent from Kazakhstan wins signing competition in Macedonia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Sanat Asuat, 12, claimed the grand prix of the junior international singing competition Zvezdicki (Stars) in Prilep, Macedonia, Kazinform reports.

Young singers from 14 countries, including Belarus, Georgia, Malta, Russia, Serbia, Croatia, Macedonia and Hungary, premiered their songs at the contest.



Sanat stunned the European audience with Armanyna sen (Beliebe in your dream), the song written by a well-known composer Bolat Kokhamanov and poet Dilbar Malikova.







"The song was different from what other participants of the competition performed. Since Day 1 Sanat was one of the favorites," says Sanat's mother Zhannat Sangaliyeva.



In her words, Sanat took interest in music when she was only 2. When the young talent turned 4, she started attending vocal training. By the time Sanat was 5, she performed on various stages like a professional singer.



Zvezdicki in Macedonia was the first international competition for Sanat, although she had already participated in the republican competitions in Kazakhstan. After the successful performance in Macedonia, Sanat was invited to other signing competitions in Russia and Malta.















