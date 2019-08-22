Young talents of Turkic World in Turkistan for the first time
This year’s tour of the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY consisting of young talents selected among conservatory students of the Turkic World is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkic Council.
After 10 days of rehearsal, the Orchestra will give its first concert at the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi I nternational Kazakh-Turkish University on August 27, 2019. This first concert of the tour will be followed by performances in Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Taraz (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Baku (Azerbaijan).
The tour is organized in cooperation with the administration of Turkestan region and Turkistan city, Yassawi University and TURKSOY
CALENDAR OF THE TOUR
August 27th, 2019 – Turkistan, Kazakhstan
Venue: Akhmet Yassawi University – Concert Hall – Time: 05.00 p.m.
August 29th, 2019 - Shymkent, Kazakhstan
Venue: Turkistan Sarai Concert Hall - Time: 04:00 p.m.
August 31st, 2019 - Shymkent, Kazakhstan
Venue: S. Kaldayakov State Philharmonic Concert Hall - Time: 06:00 p.m.
September 2nd, 2019 – Taraz, Kazakhstan
Venue: Taraz State University, M. F. Urkumbayev Youth Concert Hall, Time: 03:00 p.m.
September 4th, 2019 – Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Venue: T. Satylganov State Philharmonic Concert Hall - Time: 06:30 p.m.
September 6th, 2019 - Almaty, Kazakhstan
Venue: Concert Hall of the Kurmangazy Kazak State Conservatory - Time: 06:30 p.m.
September 9th, 2019 – Baku, Azerbaijan
Venue: State Philharmonic Concert Hall of Azerbaijan - Time: 07:00 p.m.