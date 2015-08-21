  • kz
    Young woman crashed to death under train in Aktobe

    11:11, 21 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A young woman has thrown herself under a train in Aktobe, according to mogorod.kz.

    The tragedy occurred on August 19 at about 2 am. Police and paramedics were called to the tracks but were unable to help the woman who was declared dead at the scene. Relatives of the woman informed that August 17 she arrived in the regional center from Tselinny village where her parents stay. They did not notice any changes in her behavior. Police say they believe the woman has killed herself by jumping in front of the train. The reasons of the suicide are to be established. The investigation in underway.

    Aktobe region Incidents Accidents
