    Young woman hurt in hit-and-run accident in Zhanaozen

    08:00, 19 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 19-year-old girl sustained various injuries as a result of a road accident in the town of Zhanaozen in Mangystau region, lada.kz reports.

    According to reports, the girl was standing on the side of the road when she was hit by an unknown car. The accident happened near Niyazbek restaurant in Shugyla micro-district. The coldhearted driver fled the scene right after the accident, but was detained by the police in a couple of hours.

