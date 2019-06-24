Youth activists arrange humanitarian aid collection points for Arys residents

NUR-SULTAN - ARYS. KAZINFORM - Daulet Karіbek, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party's Jas Otan Youth Wing, said on Facebook that the one-day salaries of the youth wing members will be transferred to the victims of the explosion in Arys, Kazinform reports.

Also, young people in all regions of the country organized points for the collection of humanitarian aid. The organizers request people to bring canned goods, blankets, clothes, cereals, pasta, personal hygiene products, etc. to the collection points.

It should be mentioned that in the city of Shymkent, Jas Otan members are providing assistance, registering citizens at the evacuation assembly points, and make everything arranged for their accommodation.

Earlier, it was reported that the blast occurred today at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region. As a result, one person died and two more are in severe condition.