Youth advisory services centres open in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana administration's Astana Zhastary (Astana youth) agency supported opening of youth advisory services centres in Astana under the youth employment and socialization roadmap, Astana Zhastary press service said.

The centres are open to all. Specialists of housing department, employment, social protection and labor department, employment centre, Zhilstroisberbank and other organizations will work there to provide necessary information.



A legal expert and phycologist will hold there consultations free of charge.



The centres are purposed to inform youth of state programs aimed at youth support and rendering them advisory assistance.