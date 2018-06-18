Youth and Schoolchildren's Palace to open its doors in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Palace of Youth and Schoolchildren is being built in Atyrau, the regional communications service reports.

The four-storey building will be put into commission next year. Children will have an opportunity to go in for sports, play chess, go swimming, learn foreign languages, study astronomy, physics, attend music classes, computer classes, etc.





An internet centre and a multimedia library, a computer graphics class, a museum, a shooting gallery, a 300-seat events hall, a pool, a drama studio, an art studio, will also will be located there.