Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY took the scene in Oskemen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY gave a concert dedicated to the 25th anniversary of TURKSOY in the city of Oskemen in Kazakhstan, TURKSOY informed on his website">TURKSOY informed on his website .

The concert held in the capital of the Province of Eastern Kazakhstan took place in the presence of TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov and the Deputy Governor of Oskemen Asem Nusupova along with representatives of local institutions and organizations and citizens of Oskemen.

In the speech she delivered prior to the concert dedicated to the 25th anniversary of TURKSOY, the Deputy Governor of Oskemen Asem Nusupova expressed her gratitude to the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY for introducing the music of the Turkic World to citizens of Oskemen.

Mr. Dusen Kasseinov who extended his gratitude to the Governorate of Oskemen for its hospitality towards the Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY offered a plate of TURKSOY dedicated to its 25th anniversary fo the Deputy Governor of Oskemen Mrs. Nusupova.

The choir enchanted its audience with a colourful programme featuring songs from various countries of the Turkic World such as "Ne bahırsan" from Azerbaijan, "Karatorgay" from Kazakhstan, "Suygoynum çıksa bolboybu" from Kyrgyzstan, "Ben Giderim Batuma" from Turkey, "Bibican" from Turkmenistan, "Kılpıllama" from Uzbekistan and "Teftilau" from Tatarstan (RF).

The event in which 34 artists from the Turkic World including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Tatarstan (RF) took the scene under the choirmaster Mrs. Gulmira Kuttybadamova from Kazakhstan was extremely appreciated by the audience which gave standing ovations to it.

At the end of the concert, a group photograph was taken as a remembrance of the day.