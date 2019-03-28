Youth contribute to Disaster Risk Reduction in CA

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A UNESCO regional workshop on the mobilization of youth and young professionals in science for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in Central Asia was held in Almaty.

Young participants from across the region met to discuss opportunities for young people to contribute to (DRR), as well as to explore relevant research institutions, get acquainted with reports from international organizations, as well as presentations on the work of government agencies in disaster prevention and response, UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office's website reads.

At the end of the workshop, one of the participants shared her impressions of the event with us.



Zumrat Munarova is finishing a bachelor degree in "Water resources and water use", she studies hydropower issues.







Zumrat also explained why disaster risk reduction is important in our region, and that young people can enhance the resilience of communities they live.