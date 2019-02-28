Youth Forum takes place in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - "The Year of Youth: Bright Path toward the Future" Forum took place in Keles district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum covered topical issues of present-day life such as starting a business, developing volunteering, and preventing religious extremism and terrorism. Young people shared their views on developing own business, advanced technologies in the field of education, mass sports and the role of social networks.



At the meeting dedicated to the development of the youth policy, the attendees exchanged opinions and fresh ideas with each other. The leaders of the district and representatives of the Youth Resource Center, as well as young activists, advanced forward their proposals. Athletes, who glorify our country on the global stage, and professionals of various industries shared their experience and secrets of success. In addition, words of advice on employment were given to young people living in rural areas.





The event was also attended by Head of the district Akmentai Ussenuly and Head of the Regional Youth Resource Center Bereke Talgatuly. It should be mentioned that the head of the district presented the local Youth Center with a vehicle.