    Youth is embodiment of all our hopes for better future, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    12:57, 19 June 2019
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM - The Fifth Aibyn Republican Military-Patriotic Training with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is underway at the area of the Spassk Training Center in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    "Youth is a symbol of progress, the embodiment of all our hopes for a better future. The government is doing a lot to support young people and create conditions for their personal fulfillment," the press service of Akorda cites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    38 teams of young people arrived at the Aibyn Republican Military-Patriotic Training.

    Youth of Kazakhstan Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Year of Youth President Top Story
