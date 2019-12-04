  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Youth leaving abroad is the future of Kazakhstan, Tokayev

    21:00, 04 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his opinion concerning the youth leaving to work or study overseas, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan is a modern country and it will further move forward. Our youth leaves to the West through Bolashak. It is a state scholarship program. Bolashak is translated as the future. We consider them as the future of Kazakhstan,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

    According to Tokayev, a student leaving abroad remains Kazakh at heart. He would strive to return to the historical motherland and contribute to economic growth and the country’s prosperity.

    Tags:
    Education President of Kazakhstan Bolashak Scholarship President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!