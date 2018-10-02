Youth Olympic torch reaches world's most southern city

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM The Youth Olympic torch relay passed through the world's southernmost city on Monday as it entered the final stage of its 15,000km-plus journey across Argentina.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach was among the torch bearers in Ushuaia, the capital of Tierra del Fuego province, as the flame made a U-turn to begin the final leg of its journey to Buenos Aires, Xinhua reports.

"This is a perfect occasion to celebrate this very special moment with all of you," Bach said. "The Olympic spirit is coming to Argentina for the first time, thanks to Buenos Aires 2018. The torch tour has taken the values of excellence, friendship and respect to all the corners of the country."

Monday's relay participants also included Olympians, scientists and teachers, the local organizing committee said.

The torch tour began on Aug. 5 in the city of La Plata where it made its way to the northern province of Jujuy before turning south.

The 2018 Youth Olympics will be held in Buenos Aires from Aug. 6 to 18. Around 4,000 athletes from some 206 countries and regions will take part in the Games, which will comprise 241 events in 32 sports.