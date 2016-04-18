Youth organizations financed at 200 mln tenge in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Youth organizations of Kazakhstan received 200 mln tenge of finacing from the government last year. Head of the Youth Affairs Department of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry Roza Karibzhanova said it at a meeting of the Youth Support Expert Council in Astana.

“In 2016, the government allocated 71 400 00 tenge for implementation of 10 social projects that is twice less than in 2015. In 2015, this sum made 200 mln tenge which were spent on implementation of 16 social projects,” she informed.

According to R.Karibzhanova, other sources of financing are searched for now. One of them is the World Bank's project “Youth Corps Development” which aims at support of 100 organizations.

“The Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan provides also some grants to finance non-governmental organizations. We would like also to discuss the opportunity of transferring up to 10% of these grants to youth sector in order to support development of youth organizations”