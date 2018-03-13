Youth should be involved in implementation of President's initiatives - Kenesh Alimzhanov

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM According to the head of the Kostanay region youth policy department, Kenesh Alimzhanov, every Kazakhstani should be involved in implementing the President's Five Social Initiatives, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Mr. Alimzhanov stressed the importance of Nursultan Nazarbayev's housing initiative, stressing that housing is the most important thing for a person, especially when they start a family.

According to him, the main idea of the new program proposed by the Head of State is to improve the availability of housing. He noted that the innovations will stimulate the developers to build more, thus, creating new jobs and colleges and universities to train more specialists in different industries.

Kenesh Alimzhanov added that it is important that Kazakhstan's youth are involved in the implementation of the Five Social Initiatives, as they affect everyone.