Youth should contribute to Kazakhstan’s prosperity and development - journalist

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani youth should contribute to the prosperity and development of their country, says Oksana Dracheva, a journalist of Qazaqstan TV Channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Unfortunately, young people are searching for answers to the question ‘What does the state do for youth?' This year the question ‘What can we do for the state?' should be taken into account. Funds allocated for the Year of Youth should be supported only in practice. If we focus on the youth policy, the settlement of problems, the nature and results of activities throughout the year, we will achieve significant success," said Oksana Dracheva.

According to her, Kazakhstani youth should also contribute to the prosperity of their country.

Kazinform earlier reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.