Youth support is state policy priority, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with mayors of the capital and cities of republican significance and governors of the regions, members of the Government, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the President charged the mayors and Government to constantly monitor youth employment issues. Great attention was paid then to young people's problems associated with the lack of skills, working knowledge and the need of labour adaptation.



As the President stressed all the system-based issues, including changes to legislation, allocation of budgetary funds, construction of infrastructure in the framework of implementation of Zhastar yel tirigi (Youth is the backbone of society) social project should be solved this year.