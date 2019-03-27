  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Youth support is state policy priority, President

    15:46, 27 March 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with mayors of the capital and cities of republican significance and governors of the regions, members of the Government, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting the President charged the mayors and Government to constantly monitor youth employment issues. Great attention was paid then to young people's problems associated with the lack of skills, working knowledge and the need of labour adaptation.

    As the President stressed all the system-based issues, including changes to legislation, allocation of budgetary funds, construction of infrastructure in the framework of implementation of Zhastar yel tirigi (Youth is the backbone of society) social project should be solved this year.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!