    Youth team of Kazakhstan left for 2016 Asian Junior Wrestling Championships

    15:18, 30 May 2016
    Photo: None
    A STANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national youth teams in Greco-Roman and female wrestling left for Manila, Philippines, for the Asian Championships, Sports.kz says citing the official page of Kazakhstan Wrestling Online in VKontakte.

    Freestyle wrestlers will join the Championships on June 1.

    Continental Championship Program:
    2 June
    Greco-Roman wrestling: 50 kg, 60 kg, 74 kg, 96 kg;
    Female wrestling: 48 kg, 55 kg.

    3 June
    Greco-Roman wrestling: 55 kg, 66 kg;
    Female wrestling: 44 kg, 51 kg, 59 kg, 67 kg.

    4 June
    Greco-Roman wrestling: 84 kg, 120 kg;
    Female wrestling: 63 kg, 72 kg;
    Freestyle wrestling: 55 kg, 66 kg;

    5 June
    Freestyle wrestling: 50 kg, 60 kg, 74 kg, 84 kg, 96 kg, 120 kg.

