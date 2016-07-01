  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Youth Team of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the VI International Games «Children of Asia"

    12:13, 01 July 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz Youth team (U-16) will take part in the VI International Games "Children of Asia", which is held in Yakutsk (Sakha Republic, Russian Federation) from 6 to 17 July, the Federation of football of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

    This summer the Games "Children of Asia" will bring together more than 3500 participants from 38 countries.

    The teams will compete on two 22 kinds of sportsm  Kabar reported. 

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Culture Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!