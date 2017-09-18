Youth to become more competitive with new Kazakh alphabet - Saran town students

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Zhanbol Zhayaubayev, a member of Awareness-Raising Group and deputy of the Maslikhat of Saran town, has held a meeting of students and pupils of the local educational institutions at the Saran College of Humanities and Engineering named after Abai Qunanbaiuly.

The meeting was about the Kazakh language transition to the Latinized script, Kazinform reports with reference to the Karaganda Regional Department of Internal Policy.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues of the Rukhani Zhangyru program implementation and one of its top priority areas -the transition of the state language to the Latin script.

"In view of the global role of the Latin script used by 4 billion people throughout the world, introducing a new script will better adapt the education system to the world standards, result in the development of the domestic Internet and IT technologies, speed up the processes of exporting intellectual knowledge and projects, and increase the competitiveness of our youth," the deputy said and proposed the students to divide into 2 expert groups "In favor" and "Opposed".

The guys of both groups tried to make compelling arguments. However, at the end of the debate, they agreed that at the moment they, the youth, were ready for the forthcoming novelties because it allowed extending the information boundaries in mobile communications.