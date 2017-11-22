  • kz
    Youth Women's World Championships: 8 Kazakhstanis in quarterfinals

    11:50, 22 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Preliminaries ended at the AIBA Women's Youth World Championships 2017 in Guwahati, India, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reports.  

    Out of 10 Kazakhstani girls participating in the tournament, 8 proceeded to the quarterfinals stage as Nadezhda Ryabets and Marzhan Yeseken lost their fights against American Chitlali Ortiz and Patricia Borys of Poland.

    Zhazira Urakbaeva - Light fly, Zhansaya Abdraimova - Fly, Laura Yessenkeldi - Bantam, Sandugash Abilkhan - and Zhansaya Baltabekova - Light, will continue their fight for medals today.

    Saltanat Yesstayeva - Middle, Araylym Begdilda - Light Heavy, and Dina Islambekova - Heavy, didn't have to take part in preliminaries and will enter the competition from the quarterfinals.

    Finals of the IBA Women's Youth World Championships 2017 are scheduled for November 26.

    Sport Boxing Top Story
