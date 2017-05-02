Youtube and social media viewing to be limited for Kazakh kids

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Officials want to limit viewing Youtube and social networks for Kazakh children, Kazinform reports.

"We are now working for communications providers could create child packages (other than IDC-control function existing nowadays), the so-called ‘whitelists' of information accessible for children of a certain age category. We are now discussing this concept with the providers and I think we will have it in the short run.", Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Committee of Communication, Informatization and Mass Media State Control Mikhail Komissarov told deputies during presentation of the draft law on children protection from information harmful for health and development.

He says that this package can be used as well as Parental Control available now.

"We and the communications providers are now working on the issue of providing child and schooler access packages with information filtered not at some key words level but by just deactivating some particular options with such information. That is to say the child package shall not contain social media or Youtube, otherwise it shall be Kaztube precleared for children. There should be some educational or game resources, i.e. the content allowable for children. Because clearing the Internet from improper content is not physically possible for now.", he informed.

As to messengers, they must be localized in Kazakhstan, otherwise children will need to use other tools of communication.