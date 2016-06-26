YouTube, Facebook ‘quietly’ boost efforts against ISIS propaganda videos – report

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM In a move to eradicate propaganda of violence on their platforms, some of the world's most popular social networks, including Facebook and YouTube, have quietly started to delete content deemed extremist automatically, Reuters reported citing sources.

“YouTube and Facebook are among the sites deploying systems to block or rapidly take down Islamic State [IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL] videos and other similar material,” the news agency reported on Saturday, saying the “major step” has been confirmed by two people familiar with the process.

The social media platforms are apparently deploying the same technology that was designed to identify and remove video content that is copyright-protected. Searching for a unique digital fingerprint that is automatically assigned to specific videos, known as hashes, the system can quickly remove all content with such matching fingerprints. Yet it only prevents the not-allowed content from being reposted and cannot automatically block videos that have not previously been identified.

