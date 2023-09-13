YouTube Premium to be available in Kazakhstan by the end of 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly sitting, Minister of Digital Development Bagdat Mussin promised that YouTube Premium will be available in Kazakhstan by the end of 2023, Kazinform reports.

«When I was in the U.S., I met with YouTube Vice President. He promised that the platform will be updated by yearend,» Mussin said.

«They have recently emailed me that the package is being updated. We need to wait. I believe YouTube will fulfill its promise,» he added.