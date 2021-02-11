  • kz
    Yulia Putintseva beats Alison Van Uytvanck, reaches Australian Open 3nd round

    11:39, 11 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazkahstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has defeated Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the Australian Open, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The world’s 28-seeded Yulia Putintseva outperformed WTA 67-ranked Alison Van Uytvanck 6/4, 1/6, 6/2. The score of the two players’ encounters is now 4:0 for Putintseva.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
