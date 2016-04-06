Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan eases into Volvo Car Open 2nd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the Volvo Car Open 2016 in Charleston, U.S. with the prize fund $753,000.

The 21-year-old Putintseva stunned Japanese Kurumi Nara of Japan in straight sets 7-6, 6-0. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 40 minutes to eliminate world №84 and took their head to head statistics to 4:0.



Putintseva will play against the 15th-seeded Sabine Lisicki of Germany in the second-round match.



Source: Sports.kz