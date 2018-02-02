  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Yulia Putintseva out of Taiwan Open

    14:07, 02 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva (WTA 51st) is out of the competition at the 2018 Taiwan Open, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In quarterfinals, Yulia lost to Ukraine's Katerina Kozlova (85) 5-7, 3-6.

    On her way to the quarterfinals, Putintseva beat Junri Namigata of Japan and Kai-Chen Chang from the Chinese Taipei.

    Another Kazakhstani, Zarina Diyas (57) didn't reach the quarterfinals, losing to Romania's Monica Niculescu.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!