  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Yulia Putintseva reaches Sydney International quarterfinals

    12:41, 10 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva advanced to the quarterfinals of Sydney International, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    In the round of 16, the Kazakhstani tennis player was better than Sloane Stephens of the U.S. (World's No. 5) scoring 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-0.

    This made it possible for Putintseva to qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament in Sydney. Her opponent will be the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens (World's No.9).

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!